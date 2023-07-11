Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2023: Pouting pup's hilarious morning announcement

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable puppy starts the day with a hilarious morning monologue, leaving millions on TikTok laughing at his grumpy demeanor.

Viral Video of the Day

The clip by @benny_and_remy begins with an absolutely sassy dog declaration.

"Good morning everybody! I've woken up on the wrong side of the bed this morning," the caption reads as the camera zooms in on a very grumpy looking pooch.

The comment section was filled with laughs, with one viewer writing, "I am spicy every morning."

Prepare yourself:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an extremely sassy pup on TikTok who wakes up on the wrong side of the doggy bed!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an extremely sassy pup on TikTok who wakes up on the wrong side of the doggy bed!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benny_and_remy
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benny_and_remy

