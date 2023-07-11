Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2023: Pouting pup's hilarious morning announcement
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable puppy starts the day with a hilarious morning monologue, leaving millions on TikTok laughing at his grumpy demeanor.
Viral Video of the Day
The clip by @benny_and_remy begins with an absolutely sassy dog declaration.
"Good morning everybody! I've woken up on the wrong side of the bed this morning," the caption reads as the camera zooms in on a very grumpy looking pooch.
The comment section was filled with laughs, with one viewer writing, "I am spicy every morning."
Prepare yourself:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@benny_and_remy