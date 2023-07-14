Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2023: Cat sniffs pasta in hilarious style

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat named Milo who loves sniffing different food items – and expressing his opinions about them!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @milothecritic has left TikTok viewers in tears with a cat named Milo and his hysterical expression!

As his owner lets him sniff a bite of pasta, Milo makes no sudden judgment or conclusion.

Yet a few seconds later, the kitty catches up with his sense of smell – and you will not believe what he does!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a cat with a delayed reaction after smelling a bite of pasta!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a cat with a delayed reaction after smelling a bite of pasta!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milothecritic
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2023: Man builds amazing lift for his senior dog!
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2023: Naughty dog goes on hilarious guilt trip
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2023: Pouting pup's hilarious morning announcement
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2023: Mom brings home all the puppies!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2023: Corgi on the run from the cops!
Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2023: Dog serves up bathtime surprise
Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2023: Bulldog owner's ball pit attempt goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2023: Golden retriever is a real breadwinner!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milothecritic

More on Viral Video of the Day: