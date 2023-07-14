Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2023: Cat sniffs pasta in hilarious style
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat named Milo who loves sniffing different food items – and expressing his opinions about them!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @milothecritic has left TikTok viewers in tears with a cat named Milo and his hysterical expression!
As his owner lets him sniff a bite of pasta, Milo makes no sudden judgment or conclusion.
Yet a few seconds later, the kitty catches up with his sense of smell – and you will not believe what he does!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@milothecritic