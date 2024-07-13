Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of women unbelievably announce the same exact surprise to each other, leaving them both in tears and shock!
Viral Video of the Day
Lauren and her best friend Madison both had no idea they planned the same pregnancy announcement!
In the clip, viewers get to witness the jaw-dropping moment the two come to the realization.
"The bestie intuition is unmatched!" one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lauren.steph.mads