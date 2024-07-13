Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of women unbelievably announce the same exact surprise to each other, leaving them both in tears and shock!

Viral Video of the Day

Lauren and her best friend Madison both had no idea they planned the same pregnancy announcement!

In the clip, viewers get to witness the jaw-dropping moment the two come to the realization.

"The bestie intuition is unmatched!" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of women who incredibly surprised each other with the same exact pregnancy announcement!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of women who incredibly surprised each other with the same exact pregnancy announcement!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lauren.steph.mads
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe! Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe!
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style! Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party! Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!" Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together! Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!
Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him! Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!
Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car! Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car!
Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom! Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lauren.steph.mads

More on Viral Video of the Day: