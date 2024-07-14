Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a husband is caught on camera chasing after a bounce house that caught too much wind!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ashley Loera's husband flies after the floating monstrosity but unfortunately falls on his back.
Hopefully, he can bounce back from this one!
"OKAY. So he did grab some sort of rope at the end," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@belletupee