Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a husband is caught on camera chasing after a bounce house that caught too much wind!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Ashley Loera's husband flies after the floating monstrosity but unfortunately falls on his back.

Hopefully, he can bounce back from this one!

"OKAY. So he did grab some sort of rope at the end," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who horrendously fails when rushing to save his getaway bounce house!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who horrendously fails when rushing to save his getaway bounce house!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@belletupee
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@belletupee

More on Viral Video of the Day: