Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2023: TikTok drummer crushes Olivia Rodrigo's vampire

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day is a musical talent unlike no other! A drummer grooves to Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released single, vampire, leaving viewers astounded with tricks and pure entertainment!

Viral Video of the Day

In the vast realm of TikTok talents, a recent video by @samarrowdrums has gone viral and captivated viewers across the globe.

With drumsticks in hand and sheer passion in his heart, a talented guy takes on vampire with jaw-dropping tricks and incredible skills.

One comment hilariously captures the vibe of his entire performance, saying, "adjusting your earbuds while also doing tricks while also not missing a beat while also entertaining the camera i-"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a man who takes drumming to a whole new level of awesomeness!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a man who takes drumming to a whole new level of awesomeness!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samarrowdrums
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samarrowdrums

