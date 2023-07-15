Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2023: TikTok drummer crushes Olivia Rodrigo's vampire
Today's Viral Video of the Day is a musical talent unlike no other! A drummer grooves to Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released single, vampire, leaving viewers astounded with tricks and pure entertainment!
Viral Video of the Day
In the vast realm of TikTok talents, a recent video by @samarrowdrums has gone viral and captivated viewers across the globe.
With drumsticks in hand and sheer passion in his heart, a talented guy takes on vampire with jaw-dropping tricks and incredible skills.
One comment hilariously captures the vibe of his entire performance, saying, "adjusting your earbuds while also doing tricks while also not missing a beat while also entertaining the camera i-"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@samarrowdrums