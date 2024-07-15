Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shares what a lake day is like for two adorable pups – plus another wild one who couldn't resist going off on his own!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, she takes her paddle board out with her wiener dog Wee, who spots a flock of ducks and jumps straight towards them!
Luckily, she can easily retrieve the little guy thanks to his handy dandy life jacket!
"The way you had to hunt your dachshund who was hunting the ducks," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__..twigs..__