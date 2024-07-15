Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shares what a lake day is like for two adorable pups – plus another wild one who couldn't resist going off on his own!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, she takes her paddle board out with her wiener dog Wee, who spots a flock of ducks and jumps straight towards them!

Luckily, she can easily retrieve the little guy thanks to his handy dandy life jacket!

"The way you had to hunt your dachshund who was hunting the ducks," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who went right in the water after seeing a flock of ducks swim past him!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who went right in the water after seeing a flock of ducks swim past him!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__..twigs..__
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life! Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life!
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe! Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe!
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style! Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party! Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!" Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together! Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!
Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him! Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@__..twigs..__

More on Viral Video of the Day: