Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases an unbelievably-crafted Lego water park with epic rides, a thrilling wave pool, and a relaxing lazy river to end the day off on a chill note!

In a popular TikTok video by @behindthebrick, a water park built entirely out of Legos is closely examined.

From an enormous "surf's up" wave pool to a thrilling log flume ride, these Lego people are living their best lives this summer!

One user said it best in the comments: "I want to be a Lego person in this Lego world."

Check it out:

