Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases an unbelievably-crafted Lego water park with epic rides, a thrilling wave pool, and a relaxing lazy river to end the day off on a chill note!
Viral Video of the Day
In a popular TikTok video by @behindthebrick, a water park built entirely out of Legos is closely examined.
From an enormous "surf's up" wave pool to a thrilling log flume ride, these Lego people are living their best lives this summer!
One user said it best in the comments: "I want to be a Lego person in this Lego world."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@behindthebrick