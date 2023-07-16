Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases an unbelievably-crafted Lego water park with epic rides, a thrilling wave pool, and a relaxing lazy river to end the day off on a chill note!

Viral Video of the Day

In a popular TikTok video by @behindthebrick, a water park built entirely out of Legos is closely examined.

From an enormous "surf's up" wave pool to a thrilling log flume ride, these Lego people are living their best lives this summer!

One user said it best in the comments: "I want to be a Lego person in this Lego world."

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an incredibly talented TikToker shows off his Lego theme park masterpiece, featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and endless fun!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an incredibly talented TikToker shows off his Lego theme park masterpiece, featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and endless fun!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@behindthebrick
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@behindthebrick

