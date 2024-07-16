Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2024: Mom flushes out daughter's eye in hysterical viral TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mother on TikTok instantly whips out a solution to get something stuck in her daughter's eye.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Brenda Sherry McBride doesn't hesitate for a moment and squirts her daughter's eye with the solution.

"Lmaoooo but why she have a saline flush that readily available," one viewer asked.

Mama to the rescue!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who came to her daughter's rescue after something got stuck in her eye!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who came to her daughter's rescue after something got stuck in her eye!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase! Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase!
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life! Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life!
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe! Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2024: Boys scream as "Goofy ahhh" snake hops into small canoe!
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style! Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2024: Mom figures out beautiful secret behind daughter's walking style!
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party! Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2024: Firework-loving dog takes over Fourth of July party!
Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!" Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together! Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theylovebeautiful_

More on Viral Video of the Day: