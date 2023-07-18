Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2023: TikToker swoons the internet with soulful Beyoncé cover

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Get ready for today's Viral Video of the Day, because this jaw-dropping singer on TikTok is showing off her musical skills by belting out Beyoncé's song Listen from Dreamgirls.

Viral Video of the Day

A clip by TikTok creator @hanaeffron is candy for your ears!

With perfect pitch and a beautifully deep and rich tone, users couldn't understand how this fantastic singer hasn't become a famous celebrity overnight.

"girl you really deserve to be famous," the viewer wrote.

Do you think she has what it takes?

Check out her stunning vocals:

In Today's Viral Video of the Day, an incredible musician shares her rendition of Listen by Beyoncé.
In Today's Viral Video of the Day, an incredible musician shares her rendition of Listen by Beyoncé.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hanaeffron
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2023: Side-splitting dog rates treats with epic chomps!
Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2023: TikToker builds an epic Legos water park!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2023: TikTok drummer crushes Olivia Rodrigo's vampire
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2023: Cat sniffs pasta in hilarious style
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2023: Man builds amazing lift for his senior dog!
Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2023: Naughty dog goes on hilarious guilt trip
Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2023: Pouting pup's hilarious morning announcement
Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2023: Mom brings home all the puppies!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hanaeffron

More on Viral Video of the Day: