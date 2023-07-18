Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2023: TikToker swoons the internet with soulful Beyoncé cover
Get ready for today's Viral Video of the Day, because this jaw-dropping singer on TikTok is showing off her musical skills by belting out Beyoncé's song Listen from Dreamgirls.
A clip by TikTok creator @hanaeffron is candy for your ears!
With perfect pitch and a beautifully deep and rich tone, users couldn't understand how this fantastic singer hasn't become a famous celebrity overnight.
"girl you really deserve to be famous," the viewer wrote.
Do you think she has what it takes?
Check out her stunning vocals:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hanaeffron