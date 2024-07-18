Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy tries to mimic a slapstick joke made by his mom – but it doesn't go how he thought it would!
Viral Video of the Day
Mom Julia Fales jokes around in the clip and pretends to smack her head against a street sign while holding her infant.
But things go bad when her toddler tries the "trick" out for himself!
"WAIT I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING AT ALL HAHAHAH," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@julia.fales