Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy tries to mimic a slapstick joke made by his mom – but it doesn't go how he thought it would!

Mom Julia Fales jokes around in the clip and pretends to smack her head against a street sign while holding her infant.

But things go bad when her toddler tries the "trick" out for himself!

"WAIT I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING AT ALL HAHAHAH," one viewer commented.

Check it out: