Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy tries to mimic a slapstick joke made by his mom – but it doesn't go how he thought it would!

Mom Julia Fales jokes around in the clip and pretends to smack her head against a street sign while holding her infant.

But things go bad when her toddler tries the "trick" out for himself!

"WAIT I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING AT ALL HAHAHAH," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious fail from a little boy who wanted to recreate his mom's silly joke!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious fail from a little boy who wanted to recreate his mom's silly joke!
