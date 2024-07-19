Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2024: Girl's sister fails at haircut after watching YouTube tutorial!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl shows off her sister's wild haircut that stemmed from watching a simple "how-to" video on YouTube.
Viral Video of the Day
TikToker Emma Grace's sister notices how uneven her hair is in the clip, but tries to make sense of it somehow.
"Okay but this is actually what I’d imagine a 'bad haircut' to look like haha," one viewer commented.
She even asked hairstylist Brad Mondo for help in the caption!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@egracehj