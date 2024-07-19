Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2024: Girl's sister fails at haircut after watching YouTube tutorial!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl shows off her sister's wild haircut that stemmed from watching a simple "how-to" video on YouTube.

Viral Video of the Day

TikToker Emma Grace's sister notices how uneven her hair is in the clip, but tries to make sense of it somehow.

"Okay but this is actually what I’d imagine a 'bad haircut' to look like haha," one viewer commented.

She even asked hairstylist Brad Mondo for help in the caption!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who's sister made a horrible mistake while cutting her hair!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who's sister made a horrible mistake while cutting her hair!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@egracehj
