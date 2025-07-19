Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one man learns the hard way that golf carts aren't built for stunt driving.

In this viral clip, posted by Instagram user @jmb386, John can be seen speeding down a paved gold course path in a cart all by himself while his wife films the scene from behind.

Everything seems fine – until he slams on the brakes, which causes the entire cart to tip sideways, launching John straight out.

His wife gasps in shock as John pops up, more embarrassed than hurt.

Check it out: