Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2025: Golf cart joyride ends in epic wipeout!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one man learns the hard way that golf carts aren't built for stunt driving.
Viral Video of the Day
In this viral clip, posted by Instagram user @jmb386, John can be seen speeding down a paved gold course path in a cart all by himself while his wife films the scene from behind.
Everything seems fine – until he slams on the brakes, which causes the entire cart to tip sideways, launching John straight out.
His wife gasps in shock as John pops up, more embarrassed than hurt.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2025: Aunt pranks niece with fake tongue – her reaction is comedy gold!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2025: Wife leaves husband napping – and returns to find him in the ocean!
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2025: Dolphins retrieve plastic cups for woman in jaw-dropping TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2025: Little girl wakes up mid-Disneyland ride – and her face says it all!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jmb386