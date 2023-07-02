Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2023: Cat whisperer stuns TikTok users with amazing tip!

Have you ever wished you could communicate with your feline friend? Well, today's Viral Video of the Day might just show you the key to understanding their language!

In a TikTok video by @alecanewman, a man claims to have discovered the ultimate secret to cat communication.

With a simple "Mah Mah Mah" sound, his cat knows it's time to head over to the food bowl.

Users shared their own experiences with this technique, with one saying: "I tried this on my cat when she was sleeping and she let out the cutest little squeak."

Check it out:

