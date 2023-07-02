Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2023: Cat whisperer stuns TikTok users with amazing tip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Have you ever wished you could communicate with your feline friend? Well, today's Viral Video of the Day might just show you the key to understanding their language!

Viral Video of the Day

In a TikTok video by @alecanewman, a man claims to have discovered the ultimate secret to cat communication.

With a simple "Mah Mah Mah" sound, his cat knows it's time to head over to the food bowl.

Users shared their own experiences with this technique, with one saying: "I tried this on my cat when she was sleeping and she let out the cutest little squeak."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who might have unlocked the key to understanding "cat language" in a viral TikTok video.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alecanewman
