Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2024: Dog can't see after rolling in mud: "You missed a spot!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's dog named Dumpling found a patch of mud and couldn't help but dive right in!
Viral Video of the Day
Bath time is necessary after this trip!
In the clip, Dumpling rolls around and covers every inch of his body in mud while his parents watch in absolute shock.
"So who dumpling riding home with???" one viewer hilariously asked.
Check it out:
