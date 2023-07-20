Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2023: Gifted kitten sings along to favorite song in viral TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat who can actually meow along to her favorite song!

Viral Video of the Day

In a buzzworthy video by TikToker @auscats, an owner catches his precious feline, Petunia, singing along to a song.

Viewers are in shock after watching the clip, commenting things like, "SHE LITERALLY KNOWS EVERY WORD" and "those last couple of hellos she was getting loud and stressed."

What could the lyrics possibly mean?

Check it out:

