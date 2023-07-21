Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2023: Guess who's singing – Barbie edition!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Happy Barbie movie release day! Today's Viral Video of the Day is for all the Barbie lovers out there, as a bunch of girls challenge viewers on TikTok to a music guessing game!

Viral Video of the Day

In a clip posted by @tay_tay_caruso, a group of girls wearing iconic pink Barbie cowboy hats challenges viewers to guess who's singing Barbie Girl.

Our best guess would have to be either Paige or Peppa, although Jordyn also seems believable enough.

What do you think?

Take a look:

Today's Viral Video of the Day challenges you to tackle the "Who's singing?" challenge on TikTok - Barbie edition!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tay_tay_caruso
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tay_tay_caruso

