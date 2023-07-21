Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2023: Guess who's singing – Barbie edition!
Happy Barbie movie release day! Today's Viral Video of the Day is for all the Barbie lovers out there, as a bunch of girls challenge viewers on TikTok to a music guessing game!
In a clip posted by @tay_tay_caruso, a group of girls wearing iconic pink Barbie cowboy hats challenges viewers to guess who's singing Barbie Girl.
Our best guess would have to be either Paige or Peppa, although Jordyn also seems believable enough.
What do you think?
Take a look:
