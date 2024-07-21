Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2024: Pet monkey cooks hamburger dinner like a pro!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's pet monkey helps her cook some delicious dinner!

In the clip, a Capuchin primate named Gaitlyn Rae impressively stirs meat in a pan on the stove.

Then she hilariously peels a whole onion and rubs it all over her body!

"I’m not eating that but this is a wholesome video," one viewer commented.

