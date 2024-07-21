Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2024: Pet monkey cooks hamburger dinner like a pro!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's pet monkey helps her cook some delicious dinner!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a Capuchin primate named Gaitlyn Rae impressively stirs meat in a pan on the stove.

Then she hilariously peels a whole onion and rubs it all over her body!

"I’m not eating that but this is a wholesome video," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a monkey chef that cooked a delicious meal with her human mom!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a monkey chef that cooked a delicious meal with her human mom!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lifewithgaitlyn
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2024: Boy has hysterical reaction to influencer's giant mansion! Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2024: Boy has hysterical reaction to influencer's giant mansion!
Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2024: Girl's sister fails at haircut after watching YouTube tutorial! Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2024: Girl's sister fails at haircut after watching YouTube tutorial!
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip! Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip!
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2024: "Belly dancing" pup greets guests at front door Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2024: "Belly dancing" pup greets guests at front door
Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2024: Mom flushes out daughter's eye in hysterical viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2024: Mom flushes out daughter's eye in hysterical viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase! Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2024: Wiener dog jumps into water on urgent duck chase!
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life! Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2024: Flying bounce house makes husband jump for his life!
Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2024: Best friends surprise each other in the most hilarious way

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lifewithgaitlyn

More on Viral Video of the Day: