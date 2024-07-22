Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2024: Girlfriend hilariously runs away from her own proposal!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl completely misses her boyfriend's proposal after getting distracted by a fun activity.
In the clip, Peri twirls around and blows bubbles, wearing a beautiful dress while her boyfriend tries to time out the perfect moment to propose.
However, she gets too caught up in the bubbles and runs away!
"the way she doesn’t even know she’s running away from her own proposal is sending me," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lemony_sniffit