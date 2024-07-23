Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2024: Pup snarls after mom says "I don't wanna pet you"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious dog can't hold in his expression as his human mom says he's exhausted his "pets" for the day.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker Mitzichu's Australian cattle dog immediately flares his teeth after she tells him the bad news.
"He said dis your JOB lady!" one viewer said. Another wrote, "My boy Loki was a blue heeler and the sassiest moldy potato ever."
Stay until the end of the video for the cutest plot twist!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mitzichu