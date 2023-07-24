Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2023: Stinky Husky grosses out owner!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a smelly dog on TikTok that horrifies his owner with a little accident.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video posted by @onlydejavuu, an owner yells at her dog, "You better not pee!"

Before she could even say the last word, the poor pup was hunched over and let out some pretty loud toots.

"Getting a puppy is not for the weak," the video's caption reads. "Also, ew."

Check out the funny farting clip below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a poor pup with some stomach issues and his owner's hysterical reaction!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a poor pup with some stomach issues and his owner's hysterical reaction!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@onlydejavuu
