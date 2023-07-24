Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2023: Stinky Husky grosses out owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a smelly dog on TikTok that horrifies his owner with a little accident.
Viral Video of the Day
In a video posted by @onlydejavuu, an owner yells at her dog, "You better not pee!"
Before she could even say the last word, the poor pup was hunched over and let out some pretty loud toots.
"Getting a puppy is not for the weak," the video's caption reads. "Also, ew."
Check out the funny farting clip below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@onlydejavuu