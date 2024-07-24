Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2024: Baby takes first steps right into stranger's arms!
Sicily, Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby girl walks for the first time – directly into a stranger's loving arms!
Viral Video of the Day
Hannah Bronfman had no idea that her daughter would take her first steps when she went to dinner in Italy.
But in the TikTok clip, we see the baby fascinated by a stranger and immediately walk toward him in awe!
"His face tells us this is a core memory for him," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannahbronfman