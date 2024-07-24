Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2024: Baby takes first steps right into stranger's arms!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Sicily, Italy - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby girl walks for the first time – directly into a stranger's loving arms!

Viral Video of the Day

Hannah Bronfman had no idea that her daughter would take her first steps when she went to dinner in Italy.

But in the TikTok clip, we see the baby fascinated by a stranger and immediately walk toward him in awe!

"His face tells us this is a core memory for him," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a baby who takes her first steps in Italy - to a complete stranger!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a baby who takes her first steps in Italy - to a complete stranger!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannahbronfman
