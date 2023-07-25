Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2023: Couple on TikTok sleep next to bear in jungle bungalow!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Canberra ACT, Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible room tour of a lodge in Australia where you can sleep next to a bear!

Viral Video of the Day

If sleeping next to a bear is on your summer 2023 bucket list, we've got you covered!

A video by @katclark shows a room tour of a beautiful "jungle bungalow" room at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge in Australia, where residents can sleep next to a bear and watch it do various activities!

One viewer wrote, "I would end up sleeping beside the glass with him on a blanket bed on the floor," which others definitely approved of.

Check out the unbearably adorable tour:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible room tour of a lodge in Australia, where guests can experience what the daily life of a bear is like!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katclark
More on Viral Video of the Day: