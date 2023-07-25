Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2023: Couple on TikTok sleep next to bear in jungle bungalow!
Canberra ACT, Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible room tour of a lodge in Australia where you can sleep next to a bear!
Viral Video of the Day
If sleeping next to a bear is on your summer 2023 bucket list, we've got you covered!
A video by @katclark shows a room tour of a beautiful "jungle bungalow" room at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge in Australia, where residents can sleep next to a bear and watch it do various activities!
One viewer wrote, "I would end up sleeping beside the glass with him on a blanket bed on the floor," which others definitely approved of.
Check out the unbearably adorable tour:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@katclark