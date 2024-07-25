Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2024: Little girl amazed watching Barbie for first time: "Wow!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shows her little princess in the making's reaction to watching her first ever Barbie movie.

Viral Video of the Day

Maria's daughter Rosie stares at the television screen in awe at the beautiful cartoon princesses.

The reaction gets even cuter as she tears up in the clip!

"Her little 'wow' – she is all of us watching 12 dancing princesses," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl's beautiful reaction to a Barbie movie!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl's beautiful reaction to a Barbie movie!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Mariahorn_
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Mariahorn_

