Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2024: Little girl amazed watching Barbie for first time: "Wow!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman shows her little princess in the making's reaction to watching her first ever Barbie movie.

Maria's daughter Rosie stares at the television screen in awe at the beautiful cartoon princesses.

The reaction gets even cuter as she tears up in the clip!

"Her little 'wow' – she is all of us watching 12 dancing princesses," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: