Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2024: Little girl amazed watching Barbie for first time: "Wow!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shows her little princess in the making's reaction to watching her first ever Barbie movie.
Viral Video of the Day
Maria's daughter Rosie stares at the television screen in awe at the beautiful cartoon princesses.
The reaction gets even cuter as she tears up in the clip!
"Her little 'wow' – she is all of us watching 12 dancing princesses," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2024: Boy has hysterical reaction to influencer's giant mansion!
Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2024: Girl's sister fails at haircut after watching YouTube tutorial!
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2024: Toddler recreates mom's pole-slamming antics in funny clip!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@Mariahorn_