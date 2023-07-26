Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2023: TikToker's sprinkle snake surprise!
When a man purchased a container of sprinkles, little did he know he'd stumble on an unexpected surprise! Find out what caught his eye in today's Viral Video of the Day.
Viral Video of the Day
In a viral video by @callmethelamp, a man shows off his newly-purchased container of rainbow sprinkles, but something is a little off.
The man notices a different color and texture on the side of the container, leading him to catch a glimpse of what he actually ended up purchasing.
"I thought it was dentures from the side view," one viewer comically wrote.
Is a sss-lithering animal inside?
Check out this crazy find:
