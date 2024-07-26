Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2024: Real-life Mario Kart ride makes woman scream on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman goes on a mountain coaster ride that she wasn't expecting in the slightest!

Viral Video of the Day

Brandy could not hold back during the ride as shown in the clip, screaming and laughing throughout the entire thing!

"lol not her panic screaming but doing so well at the same time," one viewer wrote.

Do you think she did well under the apparent stress?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman on a real-life Mario Kart ride in the mountains!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman on a real-life Mario Kart ride in the mountains!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cocolastic9
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cocolastic9

