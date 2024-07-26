Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2024: Real-life Mario Kart ride makes woman scream on TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman goes on a mountain coaster ride that she wasn't expecting in the slightest!
Viral Video of the Day
Brandy could not hold back during the ride as shown in the clip, screaming and laughing throughout the entire thing!
"lol not her panic screaming but doing so well at the same time," one viewer wrote.
Do you think she did well under the apparent stress?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cocolastic9