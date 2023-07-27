Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2023: Hilarious pugs take on viral "lady on the plane" clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of dogs and their sensational owners participating in a reenactment of a popular TikTok video of a lady on a plane. You don't want to miss the dramatics!

Viral Video of the Day

In a hysterical Kardashians-inspired TikTok video by @pugdashians, a group of insatiable pugs put on their theater masks to recreate another trending video.

As the woman walks through the "plane," she comically acts out the viral video in a way that has millions of viewers cackling!

One viewer commented, "It’s the participation from an entire community that does it for me." How in the world did this group manage to find each other?

Check out this pug-tastic pawty:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilarious take on a viral TikTok dubbed the "lady on the plane," but this version features an adorable twist!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilarious take on a viral TikTok dubbed the "lady on the plane," but this version features an adorable twist!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pugdashians

