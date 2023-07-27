Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2023: Hilarious pugs take on viral "lady on the plane" clip

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of dogs and their sensational owners participating in a reenactment of a popular TikTok video of a lady on a plane. You don't want to miss the dramatics!

In a hysterical Kardashians-inspired TikTok video by @pugdashians, a group of insatiable pugs put on their theater masks to recreate another trending video.

As the woman walks through the "plane," she comically acts out the viral video in a way that has millions of viewers cackling!

One viewer commented, "It’s the participation from an entire community that does it for me." How in the world did this group manage to find each other?

Check out this pug-tastic pawty: