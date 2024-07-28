Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2024: Boy tries climbing playground at store – but fails miserably!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy and his friend realize things a bit too late while trying to climb up a showcase playground at a Sam's Club.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tyler films his friend Daiten as he attempts to go down the slide on a dare.

However, things take a turn once they both realize there are no screws in place!

"I always wanted to try that," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who was dared to climb a playground at Sam's Club - before knowing it was not finished!
