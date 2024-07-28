Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2024: Boy tries climbing playground at store – but fails miserably!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy and his friend realize things a bit too late while trying to climb up a showcase playground at a Sam's Club.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tyler films his friend Daiten as he attempts to go down the slide on a dare.
However, things take a turn once they both realize there are no screws in place!
"I always wanted to try that," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@maintainty