Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2024: "Bashful" son can't get enough of his cute new haircut!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy gives viewers on TikTok the most adorable reaction to his freshly cut hair.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Mckenzie McCollum's son sits in the stylist's chair while the hairdresser makes final touches.

When he sees the reactions around the room, he gets instantly shy and can't help but smile in the cutest way imaginable!

"omg he reminds me of bashful from Snow White," one delighted viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable boy's reaction to his new haircut!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable boy's reaction to his new haircut!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mckenzie.mccollum
