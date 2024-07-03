Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2024: Couple's romantic boat ride ends up a complete fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a lovely couple decided to go on a little boat ride before getting themselves in a bit of a pickle!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the two struggle to try and get their boat out from underneath a water fountain.
But then, one of their paddles fell in!
"You either get married after a date like this or you never speak again," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amelialevs