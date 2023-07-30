Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2023: New Yorkers show TikTok the right way to move on a budget!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features NYC locals trying to move their belongings without the help of a moving truck in the most hilarious (and clever) way!

Viral Video of the Day

NYC locals, you might relate to this one!

In a viral video by @jasondagod.1, a man captures a video of a group attempting to move a ton of items without the help of a moving truck.

A cabinet, a bench, an American flag, and a lamp are seen strapped to what looks like a Toyota RAV4.

One viewer commented, "it’s giving i’m only making one trip." Do you think they could make the trip?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clever way to save some bucks while moving from place to place.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clever way to save some bucks while moving from place to place.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jasondagod.1
More on Viral Video of the Day: