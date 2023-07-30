Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2023: New Yorkers show TikTok the right way to move on a budget!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features NYC locals trying to move their belongings without the help of a moving truck in the most hilarious (and clever) way!
NYC locals, you might relate to this one!
In a viral video by @jasondagod.1, a man captures a video of a group attempting to move a ton of items without the help of a moving truck.
A cabinet, a bench, an American flag, and a lamp are seen strapped to what looks like a Toyota RAV4.
One viewer commented, "it’s giving i’m only making one trip." Do you think they could make the trip?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jasondagod.1