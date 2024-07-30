Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2024: Squirrel leaps into woman's house during pizza delivery!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a squirrel sneakily jumped into a woman's house when her pizza was delivered!

In the clip, the delivery driver walks to the home and knocks on the door while taking the pizza out of his bag.

But right as the woman opens the door, a sneaky hiding squirrel jumps directly into her house!

"It was the squirrel who ordered the pizza," one viewer joked.

Check it out: