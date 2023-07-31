Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2023: Bulldog relishes the day in adorable TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day certainly cuts the mustard, as a dog named Eggnog relishes the afternoon dressed up as a hot dog!
TikTok creator @eggnogthebulldog posted a video that features a hilarious bulldog named Eggnog sitting in a hot dog costume while chomping away.
The video's caption reads, "Relish in the moment."
Eggnog's TikTok account has gone viral multiple times for the precious pup wearing hilarious and adorable costumes.
Check out this hot dog:
