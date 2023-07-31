Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2023: Bulldog relishes the day in adorable TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day certainly cuts the mustard, as a dog named Eggnog relishes the afternoon dressed up as a hot dog!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok creator @eggnogthebulldog posted a video that features a hilarious bulldog named Eggnog sitting in a hot dog costume while chomping away. The video's caption reads, "Relish in the moment." Eggnog's TikTok account has gone viral multiple times for the precious pup wearing hilarious and adorable costumes. Check out this hot dog:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious pup wearing a hot dog costume. Watch the video and see why millions are laughing! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eggnogthebulldog