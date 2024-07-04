Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman goes shopping after getting some dental work done... and lets just say that the numbing agent did not wear off yet!
Viral Video of the Day
Sometimes shopping takes priority!
In the clip, the woman bursts out in tears of laughter after realizing what she looked like to other customers in the store.
"Girl you could not have paid me to post myself like this," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2024: Alligator swims toward Florida woman in springs: "Get me out!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@prizzilla