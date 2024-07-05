Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named River hides in his mom's armpit after being called out for being a "bad boy."

Someone's feeling a bit guilty!

After throwing a tantrum, the pup nestles into his mom's arms and quietly sits in the clip.

"YOU BETTER FORGIVE THAT BABY IMMEDIATELY," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup named River who threw a tantrum in front of his human mama!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup named River who threw a tantrum in front of his human mama!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rivermaisen
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rivermaisen

