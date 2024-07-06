Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her dog shortly after he munched away on all the raw eggs she recently bought from the store.

Viral Video of the Day

The guilty eyes are a dead giveaway!

In the clip, Jules opens the back door to her car and asks her dog if he did what she thinks he did.

"Those farts are gonna be awful," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hungry dog that ate his mom's groceries!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hungry dog that ate his mom's groceries!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wildjules
