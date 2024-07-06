Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman caught her dog shortly after he munched away on all the raw eggs she recently bought from the store.
Viral Video of the Day
The guilty eyes are a dead giveaway!
In the clip, Jules opens the back door to her car and asks her dog if he did what she thinks he did.
"Those farts are gonna be awful," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wildjules