Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family's dog gets the thrill of his life when he's praised with claps and a catchy tune!
Viral Video of the Day
This family has a hilarious way of entertaining themselves when they're hungover!
In the clip, the two women clap while singing the "pishy boy" a little song, which he instantly goes wild over.
"He’s a star and he KNOWS it!!!" one viewer elatedly commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lolobethadventure