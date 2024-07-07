Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family's dog gets the thrill of his life when he's praised with claps and a catchy tune!

Viral Video of the Day

This family has a hilarious way of entertaining themselves when they're hungover!

In the clip, the two women clap while singing the "pishy boy" a little song, which he instantly goes wild over.

"He’s a star and he KNOWS it!!!" one viewer elatedly commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who couldn't help but be wildly entertained by his family's hilarious antics.
