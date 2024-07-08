Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog and a dolphin develop a beautiful friendship!

Viral Video of the Day

Another video that proves friendship has no bounds!

The clip posted by TikToker Morgiepb shows Tula the pooch spotting a dolphin that stopped by a dock in remarkably shallow waters. The dog immediately dives in for a swim, but unfortunately her the belly flop scares away the sea mammal.

One viewer had an awesome idea, commenting, "You need a ball for the dolphin to play with!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who went on a friendly swim with her dolphin bestie!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who went on a friendly swim with her dolphin bestie!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morgiepb
Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him! Viral Video of the Day for July 7, 2024: Pup gets insanely excited when family claps for him!
Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car! Viral Video of the Day for July 6, 2024: Hungry dog eats entire carton of raw eggs in car!
Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom! Viral Video of the Day for July 5, 2024: Guilty dog hides after getting called out by mom!
Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!" Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2024: Woman gets weird looks at store after dentist visit: "I look crazy!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2024: Couple's romantic boat ride ends up a complete fail! Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2024: Couple's romantic boat ride ends up a complete fail!
Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2024: Dog can't see after rolling in mud: "You missed a spot!" Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2024: Dog can't see after rolling in mud: "You missed a spot!"
Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2024: Mom develops ultimate hack for babies who hate car rides! Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2024: Mom develops ultimate hack for babies who hate car rides!
Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2024: Dog and cat are no match for household mouse intruder! Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2024: Dog and cat are no match for household mouse intruder!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morgiepb

More on Viral Video of the Day: