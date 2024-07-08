Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2024: Dog and dolphin go for a swim together!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog and a dolphin develop a beautiful friendship!
Viral Video of the Day
Another video that proves friendship has no bounds!
The clip posted by TikToker Morgiepb shows Tula the pooch spotting a dolphin that stopped by a dock in remarkably shallow waters. The dog immediately dives in for a swim, but unfortunately her the belly flop scares away the sea mammal.
One viewer had an awesome idea, commenting, "You need a ball for the dolphin to play with!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morgiepb