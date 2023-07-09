Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2023: Corgi on the run from the cops!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a viral video of a dog that's on the run from the cops! Do you think he'll make a quick getaway?
Viral Video of the Day
A clip by @romothecorgi shows a sweet and innocent-looking corgi who is seemingly on the run from the cops!
One user commented on the quick pup, writing, "That cop didn't have a chance catching that corgi."
Do you think he stole a bone or another yummy treat?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@romothecorgi