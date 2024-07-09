Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a father couldn't believe his eyes when he went to get his makeup-loving daughter from her room.
Viral Video of the Day
Who gave her permission to look this scary?
In the clip, the little girl Dylan slowly turns around when she hears her dad walk to her room.
He gets horrified, which leads her to do even more terrifying things!
Also, can you spot anyone behind her?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@snackbandits