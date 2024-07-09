Viral Video of the Day for July 9, 2024: Daughter freaks dad out with terrifying makeup: "I'm not playing!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a father couldn't believe his eyes when he went to get his makeup-loving daughter from her room.

Viral Video of the Day

Who gave her permission to look this scary?

In the clip, the little girl Dylan slowly turns around when she hears her dad walk to her room.

He gets horrified, which leads her to do even more terrifying things!

Also, can you spot anyone behind her?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a daughter that scared her dad with her terrifying makeup look!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@snackbandits

