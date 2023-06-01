Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2023: This amazing parrot is smarter than your average pet!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a parrot named Apollo showing off his extraordinary intelligence on TikTok.

It's quite obvious parrots can talk, but did you know they can also identify items, colors, and materials?

A clip by @apolloandfrens shows a parrot named Apollo doing this with ease as the brainy bird's owner asks him some pretty tricky questions.

With over 1.4 million views, it's safe to say people are impressed with this bird's abilities.

Check it out:

