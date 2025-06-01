Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2025: Man wins karaoke his hilarious Pink Pony Club rendition
Sebastian, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one man's brave attempt to sing Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan at a beachside karaoke restaurant wins hearts – even if it doesn't exactly win awards!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nate enthusiastically starts to belt out Chappell Roan's hit, but as he reaches the high notes, his voice falters, leading to tears of laughter from everyone in the crowd.
Despite the vocal challenges, he continues with the hilarious performance in good spirits.
One viewer commented, "I love unserious karaoke."
Check out the hilarity:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@natron37