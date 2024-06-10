Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2024: Senior gal pals prove girlhood never gets old

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a trio of senior ladies have the time of their lives as they enjoy a group dance in the scenic streets of Barcelona.

Set to the tune of Billie Eilish's BIRDS OF A FEATHER, the video sees the three women dance hand-in-hand as the on-screen text reads, "Us in 50 years."



"the vibes i bring to a function," one user commented.

"I love girlhood," another said.

Check it out:

