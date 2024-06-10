Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2024: Senior gal pals prove girlhood never gets old

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a trio of senior ladies have the time of their lives as they enjoy a group dance in the scenic streets of Barcelona.

Viral Video of the Day

Set to the tune of Billie Eilish's BIRDS OF A FEATHER, the video sees the three women dance hand-in-hand as the on-screen text reads, "Us in 50 years."

"the vibes i bring to a function," one user commented.

"I love girlhood," another said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a trio of senior ladies whose friendship has withstood the test of time!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a trio of senior ladies whose friendship has withstood the test of time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shiffythecow
More on Viral Video of the Day: