Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2025: Kitten vs. street cat fight ends in hilarious chaos!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a fearless kitten had a hilarious reaction to meeting its new street cat sibling!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Heidi Somers introduces her orange kitten to their newest family member – a stray cat they recently took in.

It starts off innocently enough... until the kitten goes into full gremlin mode, throwing tiny, dramatic punches from a hilariously safe distance.

The street cat? Completely unbothered – not even flinching once!

"Threat level: imaginary," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This orange kitten had a hilarious reaction to its new street cat sibling!
This orange kitten had a hilarious reaction to its new street cat sibling!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heidisomers
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heidisomers

More on Viral Video of the Day: