Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2025: Kitten vs. street cat fight ends in hilarious chaos!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a fearless kitten had a hilarious reaction to meeting its new street cat sibling!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker Heidi Somers introduces her orange kitten to their newest family member – a stray cat they recently took in.
It starts off innocently enough... until the kitten goes into full gremlin mode, throwing tiny, dramatic punches from a hilariously safe distance.
The street cat? Completely unbothered – not even flinching once!
"Threat level: imaginary," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@heidisomers