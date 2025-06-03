Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2025: Kitten vs. street cat fight ends in hilarious chaos!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a fearless kitten had a hilarious reaction to meeting its new street cat sibling!

In the clip, TikToker Heidi Somers introduces her orange kitten to their newest family member – a stray cat they recently took in.

It starts off innocently enough... until the kitten goes into full gremlin mode, throwing tiny, dramatic punches from a hilariously safe distance.

The street cat? Completely unbothered – not even flinching once!

"Threat level: imaginary," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity: