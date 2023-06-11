Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2023: A paper airplane's epic journey

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a flawless flight as a TikToker's paper airplane lands on a distant and occupied balcony.

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @artbyhybrid stunned the internet with an astonishing paper airplane throw from their high-rise balcony.

The paper airplane landed perfectly on a balcony, which happened to be occupied!

Check out the unsuspecting occupants' reaction:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible paper plane that defies gravity on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/artbyhybrid
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/artbyhybrid

