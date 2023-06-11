Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2023: A paper airplane's epic journey
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a flawless flight as a TikToker's paper airplane lands on a distant and occupied balcony.
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @artbyhybrid stunned the internet with an astonishing paper airplane throw from their high-rise balcony.
The paper airplane landed perfectly on a balcony, which happened to be occupied!
Check out the unsuspecting occupants' reaction:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/artbyhybrid