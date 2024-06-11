Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2024: Man catches sea creature doing unbelievable flips!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a majestic manta ray swam up to shore to show off for a random passerby.
Viral Video of the Day
What a sight!
A man on TikTok caught a manta ray doing flips in shallow water.
"bro wanted to be famous," the TikToker wrote in his caption.
"Bro just got rizzed up by a manta ray," another commenter said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megaamerican