Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2024: Man catches sea creature doing unbelievable flips!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a majestic manta ray swam up to shore to show off for a random passerby.

Viral Video of the Day

What a sight!

A man on TikTok caught a manta ray doing flips in shallow water.

"bro wanted to be famous," the TikToker wrote in his caption.

"Bro just got rizzed up by a manta ray," another commenter said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible moment from a manta ray caught on camera!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible moment from a manta ray caught on camera!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megaamerican
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@megaamerican

