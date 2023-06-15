Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2023: TikTok swoons over unforgettable prom reaction

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a priceless prom reaction as two young lovebirds are left gobsmacked by each other's looks!

This video by @iloveasheranderson shows a once-in-a-lifetime prom reaction that will leave you in awe!

As the young man first lays eyes on his prom date, his jaw drops open and it stays that way for what seems like an eternity, simply stunned by his partner's beauty.

With 12.4 million likes, viewers on TikTok simply couldn't handle how cute the interaction is.

"That dress is gorgeous!! And I’m crying," one person commented.

Check it out:

