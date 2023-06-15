Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2023: TikTok swoons over unforgettable prom reaction

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a priceless prom reaction as two young lovebirds are left gobsmacked by each other's looks!

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @iloveasheranderson shows a once-in-a-lifetime prom reaction that will leave you in awe!

As the young man first lays eyes on his prom date, his jaw drops open and it stays that way for what seems like an eternity, simply stunned by his partner's beauty.

With 12.4 million likes, viewers on TikTok simply couldn't handle how cute the interaction is.

"That dress is gorgeous!! And I’m crying," one person commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an incredibly adorable prom reaction on TikTok!
