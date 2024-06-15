Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2024: Man's suitcase goes flying down airport escalator!
Qatar - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's suitcase hilariously slips and falls quickly down an escalator at an airport in Qatar.
Viral Video of the Day
As his suitcase falls quickly, the man in the clip looks at the camera in disbelief.
"Your suitcase had its own vacation plans," one viewer said.
The worst part was that they were right in front of immigration!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michaelandmatt1