Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2025: Woman tears up after sweet compliment from two little girls
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured a heartwarming moment while getting ready in a public bathroom - and TikTok viewers are swooning!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Gaby is doing her hair in the bathroom when two little girls pass behind her, heading toward the door.
But just before leaving, one of them stops, turns back, and says sweetly, "Your makeup's really nice," causing Gaby to tear up a bit visibly.
"I think a compliment from a child you don’t know is one of the [most] meaningful things ever," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabob14