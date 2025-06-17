Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shows the clever trick she used to tow her own van after it broke down.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman sits behind the wheel of the stalled van, which has been hooked up to a truck pulling a trailer.

The truck takes off at high speed, and in a jaw-dropping moment, the van rolls forward right up onto the moving trailer!

One viewer commented, "Isaac Newton walked so ya’ll could run!"

Check out the hilarity:

This woman couldn't believe her eyes when she managed to roll her broken van onto a moving trailer at full speed.
This woman couldn't believe her eyes when she managed to roll her broken van onto a moving trailer at full speed.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ariesnthem02
Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2025: Woman tears up after sweet compliment from two little girls Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2025: Woman tears up after sweet compliment from two little girls
Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2025: Woman catches corgi smiling at her in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2025: Woman catches corgi smiling at her in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face
Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place! Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place!
Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2025: Mom shows off toddler's absurd comfort "toy" Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2025: Mom shows off toddler's absurd comfort "toy"
Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2025: Ninja cat stealthily swipes chicken tender from owner! Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2025: Ninja cat stealthily swipes chicken tender from owner!
Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2025: Bunny refuses food in the most dramatic way! Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2025: Bunny refuses food in the most dramatic way!
Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2025: Toddler takes epic tumble while playing in rain! Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2025: Toddler takes epic tumble while playing in rain!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ariesnthem02

More on Viral Video of the Day: