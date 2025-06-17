Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman on TikTok shows the clever trick she used to tow her own van after it broke down.

In the clip, the woman sits behind the wheel of the stalled van, which has been hooked up to a truck pulling a trailer.

The truck takes off at high speed, and in a jaw-dropping moment, the van rolls forward right up onto the moving trailer!

One viewer commented, "Isaac Newton walked so ya’ll could run!"



Check out the hilarity: