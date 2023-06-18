Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2023: Paw-some fails by Pacha the golden retriever

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Pacha, an adorable golden retriever taking the internet by storm with her hilarious fails on TikTok.

A video by @goldengirlpacha on TikTok shows a golden retriever's most mischievous moments and epic fails.

"If you're having a bad day, just know Pacha has bad days too..."

Pacha's owner reminds us that even our furry friends have their fair share of "ruff" days!

The song Bad Day by Daniel Powter plays in the background, which was the perfect choice to showcase this unfortunate series of events.

Check it out:

